Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FULC. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock worth $72,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULC traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

