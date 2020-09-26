FUTURAX One Day Volume Reaches $4,369.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $10,727.21 and approximately $4,369.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00076745 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001301 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042757 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00109093 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008839 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

