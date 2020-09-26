FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One FuzzBalls coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuzzBalls has a market capitalization of $15,557.80 and $3.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00429489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm . FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

