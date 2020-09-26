GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce $10.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.66 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $37.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.75 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $49.45 million, with estimates ranging from $46.89 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 652,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,425. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

