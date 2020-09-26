Gas Market Capitalization Hits $17.00 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00015605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00243888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00095828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.01524999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00195450 BTC.

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

