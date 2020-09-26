Gemini Dollar Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009313 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and The Rock Trading. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $14.28 million and $1.49 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00240391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00095234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.01536576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00197206 BTC.

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 14,264,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

