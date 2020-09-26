General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $63.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,860,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,442. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.