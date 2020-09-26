Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $1.30

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $161,931.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00012064 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, IDEX and Ovis. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Binance, Ovis, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

