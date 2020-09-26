GeoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,917.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001709 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $584,591.33 and approximately $1,917.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00429135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042551 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,769.62 or 1.00161870 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000668 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.