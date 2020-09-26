German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Purchases $26,490.00 in Stock

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director U Butch Klem purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $701.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.81.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in German American Bancorp. by 214.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GABC shares. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. German American Bancorp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

