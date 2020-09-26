Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of GBNXF stock remained flat at $$16.75 on Monday. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $21.30.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

