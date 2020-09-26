Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on GBNXF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

GBNXF stock remained flat at $$16.75 during trading on Monday. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 22.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

