GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GVDNY. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.08. 10,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,095. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $89.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

