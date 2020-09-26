GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,650 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GSK. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Securities raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,840 ($24.04) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,860 ($24.30) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,830.20 ($23.91).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,474.40 ($19.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,516.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,578.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11124.3193816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.