Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $199.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.06.

GPN opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,432,333. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $1,083,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

