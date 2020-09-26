Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globalstar.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter.

GSAT remained flat at $$0.30 on Monday. 660,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,617. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

