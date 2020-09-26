Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Glu Mobile by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 262,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 61,388 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 373,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

