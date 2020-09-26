Goldcoin (GLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170,130.55

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $170,130.55 and $14.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00428825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.