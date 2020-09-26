Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Golden Star Resources from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 244,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 114,432 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

See Also: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.