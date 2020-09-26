Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €5.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.45 ($7.59).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €4.12 ($4.84) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

