Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €20.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.75 ($22.05).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €14.19 ($16.69) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.04. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

