Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €100.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €115.92 ($136.38).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €124.00 ($145.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €117.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.59. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.