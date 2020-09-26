Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €100.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €115.92 ($136.38).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €124.00 ($145.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €117.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.59. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

