Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.77 ($80.90).

FRA:ZAL opened at €76.24 ($89.69) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.38.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

