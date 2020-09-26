GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.04. GP Strategies reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research began coverage on GP Strategies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

NYSE:GPX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. 52,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,183. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $155.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

