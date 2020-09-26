Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 803.33 ($10.50).

GFTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Beaufort Securities upped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

LON:GFTU traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Monday, reaching GBX 659.50 ($8.62). 1,643,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 709.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 645.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.53. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

