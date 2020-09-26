Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GYC. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.98 ($27.03).

FRA:GYC opened at €20.28 ($23.86) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.24.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

