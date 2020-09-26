GreenMed Hits Market Capitalization of $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GreenMed alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.73 or 0.04844746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00058032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033860 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002153 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed (CRYPTO:GRMD) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.