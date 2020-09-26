GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. BidaskClub upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GreenSky by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151,077 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.15. 424,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.08. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.