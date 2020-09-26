Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. BofA Securities raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Greif stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.94. 186,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Greif has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. Greif’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 38.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 126,712 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 13.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

