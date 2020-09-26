GridCoin Price Reaches $0.0073 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GridCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $1,477.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

