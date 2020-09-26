Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) vs. Kroger (NASDAQ:KR) Head to Head Analysis

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.24% 15.05% 5.19% Kroger 2.03% 26.31% 5.18%

81.7% of Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kroger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grocery Outlet and Kroger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 0 0 0 N/A Kroger 2 15 9 0 2.27

Kroger has a consensus price target of $35.26, indicating a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Kroger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kroger is more favorable than Grocery Outlet.

Volatility and Risk

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kroger has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Kroger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.38 $15.42 million $0.79 48.72 Kroger $122.29 billion 0.21 $1.66 billion $2.20 15.24

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Kroger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kroger beats Grocery Outlet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provides grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,537 fuel centers. As of March 7, 2019, the company operated 2,764 retail food stores under various banner names, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

