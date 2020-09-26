Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.11.

Several brokerages have commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $84.38. 97,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,466. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

