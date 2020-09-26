GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

GTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GTT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.03. 206,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 28.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 129.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

