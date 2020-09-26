GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) and ProMetic Life Sciences (NASDAQ:PFSCF) Financial Survey

ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76% GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- -12.56% -7.71% -6.42%

0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- $311.33 million 10.02 -$9.02 million ($0.24) -418.50

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has higher revenue and earnings than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProMetic Life Sciences and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- 0 3 10 0 2.77

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus target price of $190.67, indicating a potential upside of 89.83%. Given GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Summary

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms. The company also develops and markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops various product candidates for the treatment of glioblastoma, neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, and schizophrenia. Further, the company has license and development agreements with Almirall S.A.; Bayer HealthCare AG; Ipsen Biopharm Ltd; and Neopharm Group. It primarily operates in Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

