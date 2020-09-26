Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $14.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.77.

Several analysts have commented on HBI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $15.51. 6,205,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 650,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 705,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 60,038 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

