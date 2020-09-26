Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

HNGR stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Hanger has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $28.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 194.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,660 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 11.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,344 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanger (HNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.