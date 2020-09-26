Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

HASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.10.

HASI opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 97.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 416,949 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1,146.5% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 413,900 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 405.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,945,000 after purchasing an additional 233,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.