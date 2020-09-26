Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches One Day Volume of $765,164.00

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $76.43 or 0.00710433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $765,164.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 109,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,396 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

