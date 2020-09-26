Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $2.11 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00019593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $28.55 million and $483,266.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,747.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.30 or 0.03296526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.29 or 0.02077607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00431409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00882166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00050287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00520938 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011909 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,557,712 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

