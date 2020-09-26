HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $132.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’ shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Over the past 60 days, it has witnessed its 2020 and 2021 earnings estimates move north. The company's multiple buyouts have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. A strong balance sheet is a positive. It has also taken up cost curbing measures, which would likely aid margins. However, its escalating operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. High leverage is another concern. The coronavirus global pandemic puts a pressure on revenues due to cancellation in elective surgeries. Its second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings suffered due to lower admissions.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.89.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

