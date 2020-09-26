HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised HCI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

HCI Group stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $396.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.68. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.32 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

