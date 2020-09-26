HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

HDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.56. 1,464,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,740. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in HD Supply by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 165,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in HD Supply by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HD Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

