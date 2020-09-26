HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 145.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.