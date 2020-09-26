Head to Head Analysis: The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) vs. Pioneer Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PBFS)

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for The First Bancshares and Pioneer Bancorp

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and Pioneer Bancorp's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 20.69% N/A N/A Pioneer Bancorp -4.16% -1.47% -0.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of The First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of The First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The First Bancshares and Pioneer Bancorp's top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $18.06 million 2.00 $3.57 million N/A N/A Pioneer Bancorp $68.57 million 3.17 $19.02 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

The First Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pioneer Bancorp beats The First Bancshares on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, and home equity loans, as well as non-real estate loans, such as commercial business, agricultural business, and consumer loans; debit cards; safety deposit boxes; and online banking services, as well as invests in mortgage-back securities, government and agency securities, and other assets. The company serves customers through its home office and nine full service branches. First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans that are secured by office buildings, industrial facilities, retail facilities, multi-family properties, and other commercial properties; commercial and industrial, commercial construction, and one- to four-family residential real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. Further, the company sells commercial and consumer insurance products, and employee benefit products and services; and provides wealth management services. As of July 17, 2019, it operated through 22 branches in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Greene, Schenectady, and Warren Counties. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp MHC.

