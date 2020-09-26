Head to Head Contrast: Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) vs. Astronics (NYSE:ATRO)

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) and Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Astronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Astronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Air Industries Group and Astronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group -3.25% -12.21% -2.65% Astronics -18.79% -0.93% -0.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air Industries Group and Astronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group $54.57 million 0.62 -$2.73 million ($0.09) -12.22 Astronics $772.70 million 0.31 $52.02 million $0.91 8.65

Astronics has higher revenue and earnings than Air Industries Group. Air Industries Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Air Industries Group and Astronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Astronics 1 2 0 0 1.67

Astronics has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 124.48%. Given Astronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astronics is more favorable than Air Industries Group.

Volatility & Risk

Air Industries Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astronics has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astronics beats Air Industries Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Black Hawk, Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman's E2 Hawkeye, Boeing's 777, Airbus' 380 commercial airliners, and the U.S. Navy F-18 and USAF F-16 fighter aircraft. The Turbine Engine Components segment makes components and provides services for jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engines components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330 and A-380, and the Boeing 777, as well as ground-power turbine applications. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is based in Bay Shore, New York.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. The company also provides cabin management and in-flight entertainment systems for a range of aircraft, as well as design consultancy services for the aerospace industry. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

