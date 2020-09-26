Head to Head Review: Atlas (ATCO) & Its Competitors

Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Atlas to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 19.97% 8.84% 3.51% Atlas Competitors -11.46% 1.37% 1.32%

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.7% and pay out 51.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Atlas lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion $439.10 million 11.19 Atlas Competitors $414.84 million $15.08 million -1.43

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Atlas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Atlas’ rivals have a beta of -5.62, suggesting that their average share price is 662% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Competitors 690 1582 1515 61 2.25

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 96.87%. Given Atlas’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Atlas beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

