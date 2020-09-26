Head to Head Review: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & CBAK Energy Technology (OTCMKTS:CBAT)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -612.83% -2,835.59% -131.79% CBAK Energy Technology -37.98% -71.22% -9.39%

This table compares Byrna Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 248.20 -$4.41 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $22.19 million 7.19 -$10.77 million N/A N/A

Byrna Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBAK Energy Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Byrna Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of non-lethal ammunition. It operates through the SDI and SDI Canada segments. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

