Head-To-Head Survey: Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) versus Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Atlas alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas and Overseas Shipholding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 0 0 0 N/A Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas and Overseas Shipholding Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 1.66 $439.10 million $0.78 11.19 Overseas Shipholding Group $355.55 million 0.49 $8.68 million N/A N/A

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 19.97% 8.84% 3.51% Overseas Shipholding Group 9.81% 10.97% 3.18%

Summary

Atlas beats Overseas Shipholding Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.