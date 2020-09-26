Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.22 Million

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post sales of $437.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.70 million to $448.39 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $455.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 541,681 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 561,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 161,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $21.09. 297,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,237. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.50. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.