Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.76 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $178.08 million and $9.76 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00245308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00095275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.01525671 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,495,348,879 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

